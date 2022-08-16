Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

