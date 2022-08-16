Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TELA Bio, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TELA Bio in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

TELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 244.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,367 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,953,843.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 224,960 shares of company stock worth $1,535,020. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

