Analysts Offer Predictions for Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

