Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on STERIS’’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:STE)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

STERIS’ (TSE:STEGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

