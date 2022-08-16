Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on STERIS’’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS’ in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

