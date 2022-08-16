Vacasa, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Vacasa Trading Up 9.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of VCSA opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

