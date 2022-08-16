Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 155,489 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

