Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 203.44% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

