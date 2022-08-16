Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.29 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$303.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$307.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$340.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$250.00 and a 12 month high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.