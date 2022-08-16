NICE (NICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $232.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88.
A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
