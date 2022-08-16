NICE (NICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $232.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 48.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NICE by 668.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

