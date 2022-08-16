DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY23 guidance at $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $9.15-$11.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
