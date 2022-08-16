Cisco Systems (CSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

