Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.53-$5.65 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after acquiring an additional 404,137 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 241,991 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,953,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

