Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

