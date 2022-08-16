Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $43.14.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
