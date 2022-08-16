Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

