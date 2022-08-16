International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

