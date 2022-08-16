Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.27. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

