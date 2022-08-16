BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY23 guidance at flat yr/yr EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2 %

BJ opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

