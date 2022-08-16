Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider William Berman Sells 1,363,228 Shares

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of Pendragon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total value of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

Pendragon Price Performance

Pendragon stock opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £338.06 million and a P/E ratio of 484.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.05. Pendragon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.35).

Get Pendragon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.