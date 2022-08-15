B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

ED stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

