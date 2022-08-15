B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,539 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

