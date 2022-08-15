Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 442 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

