Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.02 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

