Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.33 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

