Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after buying an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.47 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

