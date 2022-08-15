B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hess by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

Hess stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.