B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.6 %

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NLOK opened at $24.19 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.