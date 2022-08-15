Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lowered by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.67 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.