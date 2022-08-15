Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stake Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Conformis worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

