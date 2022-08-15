Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
