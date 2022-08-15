Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $300,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Up 2.7 %

BG stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

