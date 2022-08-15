Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.51 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

