B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $230.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.