B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 133 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $171.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

