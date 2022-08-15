Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $412.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

