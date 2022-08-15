Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

UCTT opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

