Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

