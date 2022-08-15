Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.