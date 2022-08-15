Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 48.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $352,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.7 %

MELI stock opened at $1,081.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $924.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.