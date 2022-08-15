Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NI stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.
NiSource Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
