Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Airbnb by 133.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,934 shares of company stock valued at $60,491,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

