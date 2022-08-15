Oak Thistle LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

