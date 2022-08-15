Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,453 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

