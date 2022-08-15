B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $227.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

