Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $255.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average of $222.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

