5,045 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 229.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPE opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Callon Petroleum

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.