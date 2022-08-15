Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,306 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

