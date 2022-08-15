Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $48.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
