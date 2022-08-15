Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 419 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

ORLY opened at $731.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $658.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,035,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.