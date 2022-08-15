Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.43 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 20,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

