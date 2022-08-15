6,463 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

